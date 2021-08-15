© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 161 - The Truth About the U.S. Embargo on Cuba
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • August 15, 2021
Last month we witnessed freedom protests in Cuba. Anytime the island nation hits the news cycle, the media jumps into high-gear offering their version of the truth about what ails that country. The United States' sixty-plus year embargo is often the main topic for discussion.
This short episode provides a brief overview of the three primary views about the trade embargo on Cuba as we, yet again, try to get the the truth.
This short episode provides a brief overview of the three primary views about the trade embargo on Cuba as we, yet again, try to get the the truth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.