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More Ukrainian Refugees Claim the Nazi-led Azov Battalion Are Shooting at Children
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211 views • March 28, 2022
Russian soldier and streamer WarGonzo has met with a refugee family from Mariupol. They say that the Nazi-led Ukrainian Azov Battalion not only prevented civilians from leaving Mariupol, but also purposefully shot at their vehicles.
Seven families with children tried to leave the city.
After firing at their car, the militant Ukrainian force told them to go back. As a result of the shelling, children were injured.
In the video, there are three shocking testimonies.
Apologies for the rough translation
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/war/more-ukrainian-refugees-claim-the-nazi-led-azov-battalion-are-shooting-at-children/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Seven families with children tried to leave the city.
After firing at their car, the militant Ukrainian force told them to go back. As a result of the shelling, children were injured.
In the video, there are three shocking testimonies.
Apologies for the rough translation
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/war/more-ukrainian-refugees-claim-the-nazi-led-azov-battalion-are-shooting-at-children/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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