RV Life: Journey to Hot Springs, Montana - A spectacular drive through the Bitterroots

https://rvacrossamerica.net/hotsprings
A brief journey from St. Regis to Hot Springs, Montana. Traveling through the Bitterroot Mountains on Mt. 135. Forest service campgrounds, good fishing, paddling and a spectacular drive.
Hot Springs Montana is a "throwback" to an earlier age. It looks like a resort town of the 1960's. Almost like the country club in Dirty Dancing which modeled the "Borscht Belt" in New York's Catskill Mountains!
Lots of great photos of the Symes Hotel & Hot Springs. I enjoyed the day, including breakfast at DJ's and may return to stay a night or two! Winter is actually their busy season.
