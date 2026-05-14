Hegseth Defense Secretary and Joint Chiefs Testify Before Congress May 12 2026





C-SPAN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rppEWL80gFE





May 12, 2026

Defense Secretary Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Testify on Iran War and 2027 Budget





Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee on President Trump's fiscal year 2027 budget and developments in the war with Iran. Also, the Pentagon's chief financial officer, Jules Hurst, testified that the cost of the Iran conflict had reached $29 billion, an increase of $4 billion from the figure Hurst estimated two weeks earlier. This hearing occurred a day after reports that President Trump rejected a peace offer from Iran to end the war for good. Mr. Trump called the offer was "unacceptable" and said that the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was "on massive life support