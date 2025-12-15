Therapy Animals Offer Comfort and Joy in the Midst of Crisis - Jane Marie Allen Farmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nothing compares to the love and loyalty of one of God’s creations, and when it comes to horse and dog therapy, Jane Marie Allen Farmer has seen this truth firsthand. As a longtime volunteer therapy dog and horse handler, she has served her community by connecting kids, trauma survivors, and natural disaster victims with the love and joy of a gentle, comforting animal. Jane talks about her special dog, Truman Blue, who has helped kids and adults through the aftermath of floods, tornadoes or other natural disasters or the difficult moments of facing a deadly illness. This world-changer discusses the markers a canine needs in order to be a therapy dog, and breaks down the science of why animals are so effective at bringing peace and relief to those who are suffering. The love of these animals triggers a flood of oxytocin in the brain and gives everyone, young or old, a rush of joy.
TAKEAWAYS
Check out Jane’s story in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Volunteering & Giving Back: 101 Inspiring Stories of Purpose and Passion
Kids with disabilities benefit from therapy horseback riding in a variety of ways such as: raising oxytocin, building self-confidence, etc.
To be a therapy dog, canines need to be friendly and non-possessive, with a history of being calm
Therapy dogs can visit disaster sites, nursing homes, schools, hospitals, businesses, and more
