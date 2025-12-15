BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Therapy Animals Offer Comfort and Joy in the Midst of Crisis - Jane Marie Allen Farmer
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6 views • 1 day ago

Nothing compares to the love and loyalty of one of God’s creations, and when it comes to horse and dog therapy, Jane Marie Allen Farmer has seen this truth firsthand. As a longtime volunteer therapy dog and horse handler, she has served her community by connecting kids, trauma survivors, and natural disaster victims with the love and joy of a gentle, comforting animal. Jane talks about her special dog, Truman Blue, who has helped kids and adults through the aftermath of floods, tornadoes or other natural disasters or the difficult moments of facing a deadly illness. This world-changer discusses the markers a canine needs in order to be a therapy dog, and breaks down the science of why animals are so effective at bringing peace and relief to those who are suffering. The love of these animals triggers a flood of oxytocin in the brain and gives everyone, young or old, a rush of joy.



TAKEAWAYS


Check out Jane’s story in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Volunteering & Giving Back: 101 Inspiring Stories of Purpose and Passion


Kids with disabilities benefit from therapy horseback riding in a variety of ways such as: raising oxytocin, building self-confidence, etc.


To be a therapy dog, canines need to be friendly and non-possessive, with a history of being calm


Therapy dogs can visit disaster sites, nursing homes, schools, hospitals, businesses, and more



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/44an6ea

Therapy Dog video: https://bit.ly/3XquYol


🔗 CONNECT WITH JANE MARIE ALLEN FARMER

Website: https://trumanbluemysteries.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trumanbluemysteries/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trumanbluemysteries/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@trumanblue


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOPE UNBRIDLED EQUESTRIAN

Website: https://hopeunbridledequestrian.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #janemarieallenfarmer #chickensoupforthesoul #chickensoup #inspirational #motivation #inspiration #inspirationalquotes #motivational #motivationalquotes #quotes #love #success #inspire #successquotes #lifequotes #goals


Keywords
lovekidsemotionalfloodssufferingmental healthshelterdisasterdogsdisabilitiesadoptvolunteeringchicken soupoxytocintina griffinjane marie allen farmertherapy animals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

Belle Carter
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Nevada&#8217;s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Nevada’s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy