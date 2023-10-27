End-time prophecy chart: the reward at Christ's second coming!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. You can email him at [email protected].



In his video sermon, pastor Craig look at the reward awaiting Christ’s saints at His second coming.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].