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BILL GATES "EMPIRE" OF PUBLIC HEALTH IS ALL EMPIRE AND NOT PUBLIC HEALTH – corona industrial complex
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69 views • July 19, 2020
Why the Bill Gates global health empire promises more empire and less public health
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/07/08/bill-gates-global-health-policy/
ALL POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS THAT ARE IN FAVOR OF FORCING "MASK MANDATES" ARE AIDING AND ABETTING RACKETEERING AND THIS CORRUPTED MURDEROUS BIO-MED INDUSTRIAL
3 videos 1) summary of SOME of the crimes against humanity bill gates has perpetrated with impunity via "vaccines" 2) bill gates laughs at the destruction of the economy 3) bill gates smiles as he talks about hundreds of thousands of people being mutilated or worse by gates foundation "vaccine" and how the serial murderer gates needs impunity
Why the Bill Gates global health empire promises more empire and less public health
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/07/08/bill-gates-global-health-policy/
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/07/08/bill-gates-global-health-policy/
ALL POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS THAT ARE IN FAVOR OF FORCING "MASK MANDATES" ARE AIDING AND ABETTING RACKETEERING AND THIS CORRUPTED MURDEROUS BIO-MED INDUSTRIAL
3 videos 1) summary of SOME of the crimes against humanity bill gates has perpetrated with impunity via "vaccines" 2) bill gates laughs at the destruction of the economy 3) bill gates smiles as he talks about hundreds of thousands of people being mutilated or worse by gates foundation "vaccine" and how the serial murderer gates needs impunity
Why the Bill Gates global health empire promises more empire and less public health
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/07/08/bill-gates-global-health-policy/
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