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When Pfizer paid the highest fine for healthcare fraud in US history
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533 views • July 21, 2021
Also check 'CORRUPTION UNLTD. 2: PFIZER IN NIGERIA – DEAD KIDS, DEATH THREATS AND DEADLY DRUGS' - https://silview.media/2020/12/15/corruption-unltd-2-pfizer-in-nigeria-dead-kids-death-threats-and-deadly-drugs/
In 2010, two pharmaceutical companies are paying the highest fines in U.S. history for illegal marketing of drugs. Did aggressive marketing tactics influence doctors to prescribe drugs which consumers may not have even needed?
For more information, visit LawJournalTV.com
In 2010, two pharmaceutical companies are paying the highest fines in U.S. history for illegal marketing of drugs. Did aggressive marketing tactics influence doctors to prescribe drugs which consumers may not have even needed?
For more information, visit LawJournalTV.com
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