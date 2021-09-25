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"I Was Wrong" - A Change to the Vaccine Debate
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42 views • September 25, 2021
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I was wrong about the vaccines... not about the science behind them, but about my attitude towards those who were against them. This video is an attempt to correct that, and to find a positive way forward with regard to the controversy around covid, so that we can come back together and work for God despite our differences over these lesser issues.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jack and Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mk1EY...
The future of vaccines: technology is fast-tracking vaccine development from years to months by Wellcome Trust
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Punch Deck - Frozen Shimmer
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
One Woman’s Mission to Get Vaccines to Her Rural Alabama Town | The New Yorker Documentary - FAIR USE The New Yorker
I was wrong about the vaccines... not about the science behind them, but about my attitude towards those who were against them. This video is an attempt to correct that, and to find a positive way forward with regard to the controversy around covid, so that we can come back together and work for God despite our differences over these lesser issues.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jack and Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mk1EY...
The future of vaccines: technology is fast-tracking vaccine development from years to months by Wellcome Trust
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Punch Deck - Frozen Shimmer
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
One Woman’s Mission to Get Vaccines to Her Rural Alabama Town | The New Yorker Documentary - FAIR USE The New Yorker
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