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Satan Lucifer has hundreds of thousands of sex magick feminist witch mistresses he kills & replaces
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71 views • April 20, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022). Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) has hundreds of thousands of Illuminati NWO Luciferian Satanist New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling human feminist mistresses, who he has sex magick with. They get corporate executive millions of dollars of wealth and Hollywood fame and politician power and military authority and court judge prestige and church pastor worship and professor knowledge, but Satan Lucifer ends up killing them after about 5 years, and steals their identities and replaces them with demon spirits inside cloned hybrid human avatar reptilian hybrid bodies. They get alien abducted, and their human eggs and half-formed 4th dimensional invisible nephilim fetus are also removed from their wombs. Their souls are sold in the galactic black market. This is why 90% of Hollywood and the music industry are not humans, but they are Illuminati NWO demon spirit pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid globalist elite New Age Wicca witch Satanists and Luciferians. They give the Illuminati devil’s horn or pyramid or all-seeing-eye or 666 hand sign to each other. They torture and lesbian rape and sacrifice and eat 12 million human specie children every year, and throw their leftover human meat into the McDonald’s restaurant and supermarket GMO & organic foods. 800,000 American children are kidnapped every year by Hillary Clinton’s CPS (Child Protective Services) child-trafficking CIA organization. The church pastors are “ordained & allowed & trained” by Satan Lucifer, so they remain silent out of fear of assassinations, and slaughtered families, and all incomes cut off, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, and demons sent to attack, and witchcraft attacks, and ridicule from all their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are the Judas Iscariot fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall.” Even worse, they insult God by modifying & sterilizing & diluting & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth of God that we real Christians share to them, and they hide it from God’s spiritual army, in order to appease both Satan Lucifer and God, so that their home gas pipes will not get blown, and their car remote-controlled off cliffs, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria. They redefine the Bible verses to remove women’s head coverings so that their church members’ heads will be controlled by the fallen angels, and remove God’s spiritual protection, in order to release millions of fallen angel devils from the abyss. Meanwhile, they steal unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes, and refuse to sell their homes to refund the tithes to their church donators and apologize to their church members for stealing. They allow the 99% religious Christian hordes women, who Satan Lucifer flooded the churches with to kick out the real Christians, to cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers and stick their naked women’s head middle finger up at God to mock God’s Bible verses. The Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church and Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid pastors are under God’s judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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