Tehran has been subjected to another bombing raid, with clouds of dark smoke being recorded over the Iranian capital
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
83 views • 11 hours ago

Tehran has been subjected to another bombing raid, with clouds of dark smoke being recorded over the Iranian capital.

The Shahr Rey oil refinery was reportedly hit again.

Adding from Axios if it is true?: 

Trump is against killing or overthrowing Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, Axios reports, citing White House officials.

"It's the ayatollah you know versus the ayatollah you don't know," the source says.

But he notes that this does not mean that Trump cannot decide to “step in and take some gigantic action.”

Israeli officials assured Axios that regime change is not an official goal of the war, and the military says it has not been tasked with such a goal. Officials believe that public pressure on Khamenei could ultimately push him to give up nuclear weapons to save the regime.

The White House supports Israel's stated military goals of destroying Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, but not its broader mission to remake Iran through force.

"They may be more comfortable with regime change than we are. They may be more comfortable with destroying a country than we are," the U.S. official said, referring to the Israelis. "But by and large, the world should want to see that bomb-making capability destroyed, and eventually we're going to have to do that."

Adding: 

OpenAI Signs $200 Million Contract with U.S. Pentagon


OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has signed its first public contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, valued at $200 million.

The agreement includes the provision of artificial intelligence tools and the development of AI prototypes to support U.S. national security objectives.

🐻 Ameribros... you are so cooked.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
