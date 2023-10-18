‘A Rigged Trial’: Trump Decries New York Civil Fraud Trial, Defends Property Valuations

Former President Donald Trump returned to court on Tuesday for the third week of testimony in his New York civil fraud trial, and spoke to reporters outside the courtroom before the trial began. He again denied any wrongdoing, and defended the valuation of his properties. He also criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron, saying “they are the frauds.”







