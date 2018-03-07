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7/03/18 #REDDAWN: IF USA FALLS, Global Totalitarian Technocracy Guaranteed! #WWG1WGA
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11 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/03/18 Trump appears to be going openly on the offensive and it is in the nick of time! USA, with it's arm_d population and Constitutional Republic stands between the Techno-fascists and global domination. Now, is GO time for We, the People, to be skillful, active and to decide to jump in with our full Selves and WIN this epic battle between the evil of parasitic vampirism of the 1/10 of 1% of humanity and the Freedom of billions. WE CAN DO THIS! Because WE ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please support the amazing work of Truth Stream Media and sub to their great channel on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2frpU6nkb_I
A NO CELL PHONE USE MASS ACTION FOR 7/4-5:
https://newsinsideout.com/2018/07/grand-call-to-action-abstain-from-your-cell-phone-for-48-hours-july-4th-5th-2018-friday-every-week-until-5g-roll-out-is-aborted/
This video was made 7/2 in the morning. YT would not let me upload it for over 30 hours after 7 attempts. It was "aborted" in processing every time. We keep on!
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks, again, Freedom Lovers, Spiritual Seekers and Patriots!
7/03/18 Trump appears to be going openly on the offensive and it is in the nick of time! USA, with it's arm_d population and Constitutional Republic stands between the Techno-fascists and global domination. Now, is GO time for We, the People, to be skillful, active and to decide to jump in with our full Selves and WIN this epic battle between the evil of parasitic vampirism of the 1/10 of 1% of humanity and the Freedom of billions. WE CAN DO THIS! Because WE ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please support the amazing work of Truth Stream Media and sub to their great channel on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2frpU6nkb_I
A NO CELL PHONE USE MASS ACTION FOR 7/4-5:
https://newsinsideout.com/2018/07/grand-call-to-action-abstain-from-your-cell-phone-for-48-hours-july-4th-5th-2018-friday-every-week-until-5g-roll-out-is-aborted/
This video was made 7/2 in the morning. YT would not let me upload it for over 30 hours after 7 attempts. It was "aborted" in processing every time. We keep on!
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks, again, Freedom Lovers, Spiritual Seekers and Patriots!
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