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European Database: 3,964 Dead 162,610 "Adverse Events"! Poisoned Test Swabs And More!
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112 views • March 27, 2021
EudraVigilance released the numbers for Europe and they are beyond alarming! We know why this is not headline news and that makes all msm reporters just as responsible as the direct perpetrators of this mass murder! Ethylene oxide on test swabs? This is chemical is known to cause serious injuries to humans so it makes sense they would use it to "sterilize" the test swabs.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/3964-dead-162610-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.kansas.com/news/coronavirus/article250196655.html
https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/covid-19-tests-contain-poison/
https://m.theepochtimes.com/no-surge-in-covid-two-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted-in-texas_3750083.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://vaccineimpact.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/03/EudraVigilance.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/3964-dead-162610-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.kansas.com/news/coronavirus/article250196655.html
https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/covid-19-tests-contain-poison/
https://m.theepochtimes.com/no-surge-in-covid-two-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted-in-texas_3750083.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://vaccineimpact.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/03/EudraVigilance.jpg
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