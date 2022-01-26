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FULL SHOW: Learn How “Game Over” Logic Trumps Lies
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290 views • January 26, 2022
Kristi Leigh guest host War Room Tuesday. She covers the two minutes the MSM focused on out of a two-day anti-mandate gathering, the solution offered concerning election integrity, and the trucker protest that are being largely ignored.
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