Kash Patel-Red Wave Worked,The Only Way To Shutdown The [DS],Put It On Full Blast For The World To See

Today’s Guest: Kash Patel
Website: Fight With Kash
https://fightwithkash.com
Book: The Plot Against The King
https://plotagainsttheking.com/
https://brave-books-series.myshopify.com/products/the-plot-against-the-king-kash-patel
Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities.Kash begins the conversation explaining that the red wave worked, we are got the house and we will get the senate. The only way to shutdown the [DS] is to put it on full blast for the world to see.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Prepare Today Take
$250 OFF their 3 Month Emergency Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.