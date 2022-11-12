Create New Account
Kash Patel-Red Wave Worked,The Only Way To Shutdown The [DS],Put It On Full Blast For The World To See
Today’s Guest: Kash Patel

Website: Fight With Kash
https://fightwithkash.com

Book: The Plot Against The King
https://plotagainsttheking.com/

https://brave-books-series.myshopify.com/products/the-plot-against-the-king-kash-patel

Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities.Kash begins the conversation explaining that the red wave worked, we are got the house and we will get the senate. The only way to shutdown the [DS] is to put it on full blast for the world to see.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
midtermsx22 spotlightkash patelds narrative

