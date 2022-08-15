Did Job Keep the Ten Commandments?

Many scholars believe that Job was a contemporary with Abraham, Isaac, or Jacob. Were the Ten Commandments in effect before Mount Sinai? Does the Bible teach that Abraham obeyed the Ten Commandments? What about Job? Steve Dupuie asks questions related to these topics. Dr. Thiel provides biblical citations related to whether there is evidence that Job kept each of the specific Ten Commandments. He also goes over some historical and prophetic information related to the Ten Commandments.





A written article of related interest is available titled "Job and the Ten Commandments " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/job.htm