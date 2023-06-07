Tucker On Twitter - Ep 1 - Tucker Carlson is Back!

Tucker Carlson breaks his first news report on his new show: Tucker On Twitter.
Tucker hasn't lost a step and delivers a concise and to the (multiple) points update and news brief. Additionally, a well placed and nonchalant quip about a yak herder brought forth a mighty and legitimate "LOL" echoing from deep inside my core. A masterpiece-fully high brow work of subtle comedic art that only Tucker can achieve so handily. Oh how that has been missed.
