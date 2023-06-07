Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker On Twitter - Ep 1 - Tucker Carlson is Back!
187 views
channel image
Audio Mynd
Published Yesterday |

Tucker Carlson breaks his first news report on his new show:  Tucker On Twitter.

Tucker hasn't lost a step and delivers a concise and to the (multiple) points update and news brief.  Additionally, a well placed and nonchalant quip about a yak herder brought forth a mighty and legitimate "LOL" echoing from deep inside my core.  A masterpiece-fully high brow work of subtle comedic art that only Tucker can achieve so handily.  Oh how that has been missed.

Keywords
newspoliticsrussiapodcasttucker1st amendmenttwitterfreedom of speechukrainetrending newstucker on twitterfeeble old fake president

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket