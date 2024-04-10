What, Exactly, Happened in Arizona Today? | Abe Hamadeh

What, Exactly, Happened in Arizona Today? | Real Americas Voice

The Arizona Supreme Court today upheld a ban on nearly all abortions. Republican candidate for Arizona’s Eighth Congressional District Abe Hamadeh tells Steve Bannon that, for people who were paying attention, this was expected.

"Back in 2022, then-Governor Doug Ducey and the state legislature saw that Roe v. Wade might be overturned, so they passed a 15-week abortion restriction," Hamadeh said.

"What many people don't realize is what was within that piece of legislation, saying that if Roe v. Wade was overturned then it would go to the pre-Roe v. Wade law, which was the territorial ban.

So now the Supreme Court has litigated whether that ban is the current law of the land or whether it reverts back to the territorial ban, which bans abortion, with the exception of the life of the mother.

The Arizona Supreme Court today decided that the territorial ban is the law of the land."

Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav