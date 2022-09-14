Dr. Naomi Wolf: UK Government has Begun to Deny 11 Year Olds and Under Covid Vaccine

British Government has Begun to Deny 11 Year Olds and Under Covid Vaccine Due to Safety Concerns. Author Naomi Wolf talks to host Steve Bannon about the British move to ban Covid vaccines for children aged 5-11. The funny thing is that the move has been done very quietly, and without explanation. Wolf has reported extensively on the dangers of the vaccine and says this sets a precedent that may carry over to the United States.
