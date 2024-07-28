Extermination (1987, Arcade)

Extermination is a shoot'em up developed by Taito, and published by World Games (in North America) and Taito (in Japan). It was only released in the arcade.



You control a warrior from a top-down perspective, similar to Undead Line. The game has no auto scrolling. You can walk in all direction, but you can only shoot forward. Shot-down enemies leave behind blobs which you can collect to gain health. You have only one life, and there are no continues. By inserting a coin and pressing start, you can also get additional health. Some enemies leave behind upgrades which make you faster or improve your weapon. A certain blue enemy will also turn into a ball if you touch him instead of shooting him down. If you collect the ball, you get a satellite which will fire with you. If you take too much damage, the satellite will disappear. Also, some enemies, like leeches, can cling to you and downgrade your weapon level. There are extras which can use with the second button, like a time-stop or an energy shield. You can find these in underground chambers: certain obstacles can be shot. Some will reveal a stairway to an underrground chamber with several boxes. Shooting the boxes will reveal one item or upgrade. You can only carry one item at a time; picking up a new one replaces the old.

