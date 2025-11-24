‘Just like Afghanistan’: How much has Ukrainian corruption stolen from Western economies?

💵 The total amount of foreign aid to Ukraine that ended up in the pockets of corrupt officials may be over $100 billion, suggests American economist Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University.

📌 With about $360 billion being pumped into Ukraine since 2022, Hanke estimates that somewhere between 15 to 30% of these funds were pilfered off.

💬 “That’s what the auditors found with the involvement of the United States in Afghanistan. The corruption was running at 30% in Afghanistan. I think it is probably pretty close to that in Ukraine,” he explains.

🔴 Thus, at 15% corruption the amount of stolen aid money would be $54 billion, whereas at 30% corruption it would be a whopping $108 billion.

🔴 The US-propped Afghan government, prior to its deposal by the Taliban in 2021, was well known for its rampant corruption and utter inefficiency, while its head Ashraf Ghani is now mostly known for his swift escape from Afghanistan with over $160 million of stolen government funds.