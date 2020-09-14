© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Reality Real And Do We Live In A Real World? The Matrix Argument. Ep 3.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • September 14, 2020
Is Reality Real And Do We Live In A Real World? The Matrix Argument... If you like The Matrix movie and think it's an interesting theory, it might not be a theory after all... maybe reality as we know it isn't as real as we think it is.
Please Like, Share and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video.
To download The Day We Gave Up Health eBook https://bit.ly/2O8qEq6
You can download this episodes at https://themindtechinstitute.com/
To study online Neuro-Linguistic Programming: https://bit.ly/3iEXI71
To study online Hypnosis (Hypnotherapy): https://bit.ly/2O3q7Wh
Life Management Training (Life Coaching): https://bit.ly/2ZFKMVC
All courses are globally recognized. All online courses are available at: https://themindtechinstitute.com/courses/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The.MindTech.Institute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themindtechinstitute/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_MindTech_In
PodBean: http://thedynamicthinkingproject.podbean.com/
Websites: https://themindtechinstitute.com/
https://mti.edu.au
Also available on iTunes, Stitcher and all major podcasts platforms.
Music: Kevin MacLeod - Decisions.
KEYWORDS: Is Reality Real And Do We Live In A Real World? The Matrix Argument. Ep 3, The Dynamic Thinking Project Podcast, Podcast, the matrix, neo, simulation, reality, world, life, humans, elon musk, argument, nick bostrom, funny, philosophy, solipsism, real, true, truth, plato, know, knowledge, memory, neuroscience, illusions, mystery, phaneron, perception, sensation, martin gardner, Relativity, quantum, mechanics, infinite, bang, theory, cosmic, galaxy, special, relativity, black hole, science, gravity, Neutrino, photon, Minutephysics, minute, physics, Henry, Reich, Henry Reich, speed of light, Rain, Horizon, stars, love, particle, universe, multiverse, big bang, observable, horizon, age of the universe, no edge, size of the universe, parallel universes, parallel, michio kaku, glitch, the Mandela effect, The Matrix Argument, do we live in the matrix, the sim, gaming.
Please Like, Share and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video.
To download The Day We Gave Up Health eBook https://bit.ly/2O8qEq6
You can download this episodes at https://themindtechinstitute.com/
To study online Neuro-Linguistic Programming: https://bit.ly/3iEXI71
To study online Hypnosis (Hypnotherapy): https://bit.ly/2O3q7Wh
Life Management Training (Life Coaching): https://bit.ly/2ZFKMVC
All courses are globally recognized. All online courses are available at: https://themindtechinstitute.com/courses/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The.MindTech.Institute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themindtechinstitute/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_MindTech_In
PodBean: http://thedynamicthinkingproject.podbean.com/
Websites: https://themindtechinstitute.com/
https://mti.edu.au
Also available on iTunes, Stitcher and all major podcasts platforms.
Music: Kevin MacLeod - Decisions.
KEYWORDS: Is Reality Real And Do We Live In A Real World? The Matrix Argument. Ep 3, The Dynamic Thinking Project Podcast, Podcast, the matrix, neo, simulation, reality, world, life, humans, elon musk, argument, nick bostrom, funny, philosophy, solipsism, real, true, truth, plato, know, knowledge, memory, neuroscience, illusions, mystery, phaneron, perception, sensation, martin gardner, Relativity, quantum, mechanics, infinite, bang, theory, cosmic, galaxy, special, relativity, black hole, science, gravity, Neutrino, photon, Minutephysics, minute, physics, Henry, Reich, Henry Reich, speed of light, Rain, Horizon, stars, love, particle, universe, multiverse, big bang, observable, horizon, age of the universe, no edge, size of the universe, parallel universes, parallel, michio kaku, glitch, the Mandela effect, The Matrix Argument, do we live in the matrix, the sim, gaming.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.