South Dakota Judge Strikes Down The People's Vote for Regulated Cannabis!?!

In a major blow to South Dakota’s nascent legal marijuana industry, a circuit court judge ruled that a voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing adult-use cannabis is unconstitutional.South Dakota voters in November approved Amendment A with 54% in favor as well as Measure 26, which legalized medical marijuana, with 53% in favor. Those victories made South Dakota the first state to simultaneously legalize adult-use and medical marijuana markets. #RedFlag no.1?However, the judge ruled that Amendment A violated a South Dakota law that requires amendments seeking to change the state’s constitution to focus on only one subject. The law also prohibits broad changes to state government.In the end, South Dakota's governor will delay medical cannabis program until 2022. The governor said the delay is necessary because she doesn’t have enough time to study the issue before starting a medical marijuana program this year. *COUGH* BULLSHIT *COUGH*Show Notes:Judge shoots down South Dakota’s adult-use cannabis amendmentGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 656 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.