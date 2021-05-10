Gasoline Emergency Double Speak for Deliveries in Mammoth Bone Tents

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Colonial Pipeline continues to be inoperable and is creating an emergency response to put more fuel trucks on the roads to get petrol to towns and cities. Problem is that last week the reason for rising fuel prices coming in the summer was a lack of drivers and trucks, the solution for this pipeline shortage is drivers, cant be both ways. Mammoth bone tents in cities of mammoth bones from Ukraine 18,000 years ago.
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