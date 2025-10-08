© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peace talks momentum from Alaska meeting already exhausted — Russian Deputy MFA Ryabkov
'This is the result of destructive activity, primarily by Europeans,' as well as supporters of the 'war to the last Ukrainian'
Added that Moscow has 'no nervousness'
Courtesy — Telegram channel 'You Listened Mayak'