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Emergency Broadcast - Harry Vox - 720p - P2
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70 views • February 20, 2021
I apologize for the quality of the sound and video tracks, but it was a long show and I had to split and then to convert it into two different parts.
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Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
This Plandemic is the ticket to an easy takeover of our society by every Israeli intelligence linked "security" company and every Jewish controled hedge fund and private equity firm who wants to make a buck!
And the heads of our military and intelligence agencies are in on the game!
With so much money being made, there's no stopping them - our country has been sold out by its own "leaders."
Join the show & chat tonight at 8PM
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST
&
ALSO ON:
www.bitchute.com/harryvox
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
This Plandemic is the ticket to an easy takeover of our society by every Israeli intelligence linked "security" company and every Jewish controled hedge fund and private equity firm who wants to make a buck!
And the heads of our military and intelligence agencies are in on the game!
With so much money being made, there's no stopping them - our country has been sold out by its own "leaders."
Join the show & chat tonight at 8PM
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST
&
ALSO ON:
www.bitchute.com/harryvox
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