Palestine 2023 - A Young Palestinian Girl with her Body Burnt after Israeli Missile Strikes - What are They Using Against Civilians? - Looks Similar to Vietnam

Palestine 2023. A young Palestinian girl with her body burnt after a Israeli missile strikes. What are they using against civilians?

◾️The images struck me fast as lightening bolt, Vietnam 1972, a young Vietnamese girl with all her body burnt after American strikes with Napalm on civilian column of refugees.

◾️The famous picture of the Vietnamese girl won the Pulitzer Prize–winning photograph, titled "The Terror of War". The Palestinian girl will be ignored by all Western media.

◾️If anything has changed in the world since the 1970s I would argue it has changed for worse. War crimes are committed with absolute impunity by Western proxies worldwide.

Adding:

842 staff members of EU institutions signed a letter warning that European support of Israel risks making the EU "lose all credibility" and expressing dismay at the "patent show of double-standard" on Gaza vs Ukraine.

and;

The famous American military theorist, US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor, commenting on the situation developing in the Middle East: “We are on the verge of a total war”







