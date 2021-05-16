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Truther Episode #001 (Scott WIll Edition)
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40 views • May 16, 2021
Discussion on the church in 2021, vaccines, Jesus is still the King and the physician. News about police funding and importance of supporting police.
What God says about money and the love of it motivating people to see off their rights.
What God says about money and the love of it motivating people to see off their rights.
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