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2-star Marine General Butler presents "War Is A Racket"
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2 views • August 30, 2021
The video is presented by an actor long after Major General Butler's death, but this decorated 30+ year veteran gradually understood who he and his compatriots were working and dying for.
Needless to say, he wasn't pleased. He wrote the book "War Is A Racket" which covers this speech in much more detail.
I captured and converted this video from Ewe-Toob which famously censors content that does not suit their agenda.
Needless to say, he wasn't pleased. He wrote the book "War Is A Racket" which covers this speech in much more detail.
I captured and converted this video from Ewe-Toob which famously censors content that does not suit their agenda.
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