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Injection Deaths Blamed On "New Variant", Masks To Be Seasonal And No Hugs In Britain?
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21 views • May 10, 2021
India has been seeing a serious uptick in deaths being blamed on a "new variant" but the evidence shows it is not any virus doing the killing but the injections they have been giving to them! Meanwhile in the US Fausi is getting the msm prepared to push masks for seasonal use! In Britain they are doing their best to keep the fear mongering going as reopening continues hugging is now being talked about as a potential spreader???
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Article Links:
https://abc7news.com/entertainment/vax-live-how-to-watch-covid-vaccine-equity-concert/10580037/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/100-patients-die-after-taking-covid-19-vaccine-in-india.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indian-covid-strain-declared-global-concern-data-show-its-vaccine-resistant
https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-face-masks-seasonal-flu-2021-5
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/tv/gmb-doctor-hilary-hugging-risks-20562248
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
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Article Links:
https://abc7news.com/entertainment/vax-live-how-to-watch-covid-vaccine-equity-concert/10580037/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/100-patients-die-after-taking-covid-19-vaccine-in-india.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indian-covid-strain-declared-global-concern-data-show-its-vaccine-resistant
https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-face-masks-seasonal-flu-2021-5
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/tv/gmb-doctor-hilary-hugging-risks-20562248
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