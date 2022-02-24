'Territorial Integrity' Misdirection

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Border Calamity
* America’s southern border is neglected as Team [Bidan] focuses on Ukraine.
* The contrast is hard to miss: when Ukraine is invaded, it’s a war crime; but when America is invaded, it’s equity.
* Pentagon audit: at least 50 Afghan refugees with ‘potentially significant security concerns’.
* U.S. can’t locate dozens of evacuees that are security risks.
* Record numbers of illegal aliens continue to pour across our southern border.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 February 2022