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NFL Quarterback dies trying to cross a highway. Hmmmm
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338 views • April 11, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
So did he fail to cooperate? Was he sacrificed? You don't get to play unless you pay. Did he miss a payment to his master? Did he change his mind? At that level all is suspect. We may never know.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FtwvYsPw87Lp/
So did he fail to cooperate? Was he sacrificed? You don't get to play unless you pay. Did he miss a payment to his master? Did he change his mind? At that level all is suspect. We may never know.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FtwvYsPw87Lp/
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