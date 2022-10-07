FAUCI JOKES THAT HE AND BILL GATES ARE REMOVING THE 5G CHIPS FROM THE COVID BOOSTERS.

The elitists love to make jokes about the accusations by the public of what the cabal have allegedly been doing. There's only one problem. Many of those so-called "conspiracy theories" have been found to be true in the past couple of years and Americans do not believe a damn word what the evil globalists are saying. They attempt to make MAGA and also other conservatives look like nut-jobs. It is no longer working and the main-stream media television ratings prove it. Their days of ruling over the "serfs" are finally beginning to come to an end. Enjoy the show!

Please also check out our newest Posts on Palbulletin.com:

The Dan Bongino Show: Is Justice Coming For Hunter Biden?

https://palbulletin.com/2022/10/07/the-dan-bongino-show-is-justice-coming-for-hunter-biden/

Julie Green: The Tide has Turned & Your Enemies are About to Surrender

https://palbulletin.com/2022/10/07/julie-green-the-tide-has-turned-your-enemies-are-about-to-surrender/

President Trump full interview with Real America’s Voice John Solomon & Amanda Head

https://palbulletin.com/2022/10/06/president-trump-full-interview-with-real-americas-voice-john-solomon-amanda-head/

Tony Bobulinski Full Interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News

https://palbulletin.com/2022/10/06/tony-bobulinski-full-interview-with-tucker-carlson-on-fox-news/

Patel Patriot & Bob Bishop: The Arrests Begin

https://palbulletin.com/2022/10/06/patel-patriot-bob-bishop-the-arrests-begin/

Palbulletin Telegram links:

https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/

https://t.me/palbulletin

If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.

Can contact me directly at: [email protected]

Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:

Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin

Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin

Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal

Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/

Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200

Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin

Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955

Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/