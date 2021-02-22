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Math Versus Cancer: Could Mathematics Provide Oncologists with the Perfect Formula for Brain Cancer Treatment?
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23 views • February 22, 2021
Can mathematics really be applied to brain cancer treatment? Dr. Kristin Swanson, Vasek, and Anna Maria Polak Professor in Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic, goes to work each day to create individualized predictive models using mathematics to more effectively treat patients diagnosed with brain cancer.
Listen to learn more about:
The most common symptoms of brain cancer
Theories on what causes brain cancer
How cancer cells prey on normal brain functions
Imagine an exact 3-D replica of your brain that you can hold in your hands. Using mathematical model predictions, it is now possible to print a 3-D MRI of an actual human brain with cancer. This model can predict and show both current and predicted cancer cell density bands, making it possible to choose more efficient cancer treatment methods sooner.
Mathematic models and the data they provide have also revealed differences in male versus female brain cancer survivors and their gene signatures, along with other differences in the typical brain cancer story in women compared to in men. After experiencing a personal loss due to cancer, Dr. Swanson set out to use new technology like artificial intelligence, mathematical mapping, and image localized biopsies to diagnose and treat the most aggressive type of brain cancer, Glioblastoma.
Kristin’s research lab is akin to a hurricane center, but instead of predicting storms, its advanced technology forecasts cancerous tumor development. When shared with cancer patients and their physicians, this type of detailed predictive model can offer a sense of education and control over treatment that traditional methods simply cannot offer.
For more information visit https://mathematicalneurooncology.org/
Listen to learn more about:
The most common symptoms of brain cancer
Theories on what causes brain cancer
How cancer cells prey on normal brain functions
Imagine an exact 3-D replica of your brain that you can hold in your hands. Using mathematical model predictions, it is now possible to print a 3-D MRI of an actual human brain with cancer. This model can predict and show both current and predicted cancer cell density bands, making it possible to choose more efficient cancer treatment methods sooner.
Mathematic models and the data they provide have also revealed differences in male versus female brain cancer survivors and their gene signatures, along with other differences in the typical brain cancer story in women compared to in men. After experiencing a personal loss due to cancer, Dr. Swanson set out to use new technology like artificial intelligence, mathematical mapping, and image localized biopsies to diagnose and treat the most aggressive type of brain cancer, Glioblastoma.
Kristin’s research lab is akin to a hurricane center, but instead of predicting storms, its advanced technology forecasts cancerous tumor development. When shared with cancer patients and their physicians, this type of detailed predictive model can offer a sense of education and control over treatment that traditional methods simply cannot offer.
For more information visit https://mathematicalneurooncology.org/
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