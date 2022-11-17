[TIC TAC THE VAXXED] BOOD CLOTS IN HER BRAIN ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE OF HER HEAD 💉💉💉

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78HVMhP3jwI Actress Aindrila Sharma who recently recovered from cancer suffered multiple heart attacks on November 15. As per the latest update, the actress is currently on ventilator support, and her condition is quite fragile. She was also given CPR by the Kolkata hospital, where she is currently admitted. Aindrila was hospitalised on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke. Reportedly, the actress's new CT scan report showed blood clots in her brain on the opposite side of her head.





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

SettingBrushfires

https://rumble.com/user/SettingBrushfires