Princess Diana: I understand that change is frightening for people. She won't go quietly. I'll fight to the end.

The Untimely Death of Princess Diana

(New Substack Article)

Princess Diana was a thorn in the flesh of the royal family and she knew it. It is not a conspiracy theory to admit that she openly talked about how someone was planning on killing her. In fact, she said her own husband was a culprit. Not only this, but she wrote multiple notes proclaiming that she would be killed via car accident. And that is exactly what happened. The French police hid this note from investigations and they appeared to even cover up for a fiat car that changed its paint after the crash. This is a story that even contains the classic Clintoncide death of “accidental suicide.” Jeffrey Epstein would be proud.





I think everyone will enjoy this:

Substack link