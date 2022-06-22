Florida Is Not Going To Have Any Programs To Promote mNRA Vaccines to Babies

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https://gnews.org/post/p9td4eaa
06/20/2022 Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis: The White House is lying. There is no proven benefit to put a baby with an mRNA. We have always recommended against getting babies vaccinated with mRNA jabs