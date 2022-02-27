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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine Explanation of Meditation Risks and Benefits
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21 views • February 27, 2022
VA #35 Divine Explanation of Meditation Risks and Benefits
Description: Divine Explanation of Meditation Risks and Benefits
Meditation is a time-honored Eastern practice that is growing in popularity. Some spend decades developing the discipline and self-control to do it well. Can it be simplified to make it truly rewarding and more productive? What are its real benefits, and does it come with risks? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains why most meditation attempts fall flat, how to reach its true potential, and why there can be grave risks in meditating without suitable precautions. Join us!
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Description: Divine Explanation of Meditation Risks and Benefits
Meditation is a time-honored Eastern practice that is growing in popularity. Some spend decades developing the discipline and self-control to do it well. Can it be simplified to make it truly rewarding and more productive? What are its real benefits, and does it come with risks? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains why most meditation attempts fall flat, how to reach its true potential, and why there can be grave risks in meditating without suitable precautions. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061
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