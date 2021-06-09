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Situation Update, mRNA Magneto Transfer Nano Lipid Particulates ... R.I.P. victims at WarpSpeed
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352 views • June 09, 2021
IN THE U.S
5,888 deaths
1,565 DEVELOPED BELLS PALSY
1,342 EXPERIENCED ANAPHALATIC SHOCK
17,619 HOSPITALIZED
51,133 OFFICE VISITS
1,892 HEART ATTACKS
571 MISCARRIAGES
EUROPE
123,184 DEATHS
1,196,000 INJURIES THROUGH 5-22
IN EUROPE
5,888 deaths
1,565 DEVELOPED BELLS PALSY
1,342 EXPERIENCED ANAPHALATIC SHOCK
17,619 HOSPITALIZED
51,133 OFFICE VISITS
1,892 HEART ATTACKS
571 MISCARRIAGES
EUROPE
123,184 DEATHS
1,196,000 INJURIES THROUGH 5-22
IN EUROPE
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