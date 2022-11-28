https://gnews.org/articles/538343
Summary：11/27/2022 With the Russia-Ukraine war now in its 10th month, the western allies appear to be struggling to continue to provide artillery and other kinds of ammunition to Ukraine. The US is reportedly falling short on the weapon supply to Kyiv and is unwilling to divert weapon exports from Taiwan and South Korea as China and North Korea are constantly testing the limits of the American resolve.
