Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
False Assumptions
52 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 15 days ago |

Over time the covid 19 "vaccine" narrative has collapsed in on itself, yet they continue to force it upon the children. Something is seriously wrong here.

💥You don't need a vaccine. You can help you & your loved ones fight the cold & flu viruses this season with Advanced TRS Zeolite Heavy Metal Detox Spray. 💥https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/ 

Don't forget your much needed minerals, Grab Yourself a bottle of Fulvic Humic Acid.

You can find both through the link above 👆

If you appreciate my content, please consider buying me a coffee. Any little bit helps keeps me in your feed.

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Disclaimer: I am not a doctor & I do not have medical training.

Keywords
vaccinedetoxvirusdisinformationjohnson and johnsonmodernapfizerprotect yourselfdetox your bodycovid 19covid viruscovid vaccinefalse assumptionscovid 19 vaccinemoderna vaccinepfizer vaccinejohnson and johnson vaccinepreventing transmissionstopping transmissionreducing transmissionadvanced trs heavy metal detox sprayfrom viruses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket