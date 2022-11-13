False Assumptions

Over time the covid 19 "vaccine" narrative has collapsed in on itself, yet they continue to force it upon the children. Something is seriously wrong here.

💥You don't need a vaccine. You can help you & your loved ones fight the cold & flu viruses this season with Advanced TRS Zeolite Heavy Metal Detox Spray. 💥https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/

Don't forget your much needed minerals, Grab Yourself a bottle of Fulvic Humic Acid.

You can find both through the link above 👆

If you appreciate my content, please consider buying me a coffee. Any little bit helps keeps me in your feed.

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q



Disclaimer: I am not a doctor & I do not have medical training.