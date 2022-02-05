THE MSM IS PANICKING! - CNN PRESIDENT RESIGNS! - THE NARRATIVE IS COLLAPSING - WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Josh Sigurdson reports on the resignation of Jeff Zucker as the President of CNN following controversies surrounding Chris Cuomo who was forced out of CNN and is currently in a lawsuit which threw Zucker under the bus.

The media and the narrative itself is collapsing. This is why we are seeing such an influx towards Joe Rogan while the media panics and tries to cancel someone with far more viewers. All the while, this is the same media that was involved in covering up the Epstein case, pushing the Iraq war, trying to hand us questions from the government and currently trying to push the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Operation Mockingbird anyone?



But even if the narrative is collapsing, what does this mean? Are people taking action? That's another story entirely.



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