THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 78: The Scourging of Jesus

The Roman flagrum was a short whip consisting of three or more leather thongs, knotted at the end with iron, and embedded with metal and bone shards. Mosaic law stipulated a maximum of forty lashes, but there was no limit on the number of lashes the Romans could inflict.

Jesus was stripped naked, his hands were tied to a pole, and two soldiers beat Jesus continually, alternating their hits, and the Son of God was systematically struck on the back, chest, arms, buttocks, and legs. The impact of the flagrum was so powerful that it bruised the skin, muscles, and even internal organs.

The metal and bone shards tore into the skin and muscle, leaving behind ribbons of quivering, bleeding flesh. Scourging was a way of softening up the victim for crucifixion, so the intent was not death. Yet something good came out of the stripes inflicted upon Jesus, because they offer healing for born again believers and that is why the Bible says that “By His stripes, we are healed.”

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1981.pdf

RLJ-1981 -- SEPTEMBER 22, 2024

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