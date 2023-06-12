Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Product Recommendation Links Are Linked Below:

Blue Light Blocking Glasses (10% OFF COUPON: CCSFD10) - https://truedark.com/

(USA) Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3bvC42B

(UK) Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/40Q5C2a

(Worldwide) Magnesium Glycinate - https://iherb.co/ym68wmG





Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi



How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Methylene Blue Cannot Fix Your UNHEALTHY HABITS!





Methylene Blue is a very potent nootropic that has an abundance of science to prove it can treat so many different health conditions holistically whilst also boosting people's energy levels, cognitive functions, and much more.





But there are quite a few people that do not get as great benefits from Methylene Blue as they had expected and one of the huge reasons why is because of certain unhealthy habits people have in their lifestyle consistently.





So I have created this video "Methylene Blue Cannot Fix Your UNHEALTHY HABITS!” to talk about everything mentioned extensively and the common unhealthy habits a lot of people are doing which prevent them from resolving their health issues and symptoms with something such as Methylene Blue.





If you want to learn about everything mentioned above but way more extensively make sure to watch this video "Methylene Blue Cannot Fix Your UNHEALTHY HABITS!” From start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno