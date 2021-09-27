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Brian Ruhe Contacting Adolf Hitler in Heaven
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126 views • September 27, 2021
In Dec. 2015 I founded the current incarnation of the Thule Society at https://thulesociety.com/
On July 24, 2014 I went through a big channel phase which was the beginning of the Brian Ruhe that you have known since 2014. The next 2000+ videos since then, all came out of this door after I chose to tell the truth about Adolf Hitler and Jewish power.
This is an important video in my history as it was filmed in the early days, on Aug. 13, 2014 and revealed for the first time what had been on my mind in a powerful and persistent way. I felt that the National Socialist devas (angels) were channeling down to me, including Adolf Hitler deva.
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
On July 24, 2014 I went through a big channel phase which was the beginning of the Brian Ruhe that you have known since 2014. The next 2000+ videos since then, all came out of this door after I chose to tell the truth about Adolf Hitler and Jewish power.
This is an important video in my history as it was filmed in the early days, on Aug. 13, 2014 and revealed for the first time what had been on my mind in a powerful and persistent way. I felt that the National Socialist devas (angels) were channeling down to me, including Adolf Hitler deva.
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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