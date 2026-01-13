NWO: Henry Kissinger on staged chaos to launch new world order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Dani Paso
In 1992, Henry Kissinger made a speech on how staged chaos will bring about a Vatican new world order as Revelation 17:12 speaks of ten kings giving their allegiance to the beast, the beast being the Vatican.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: [email protected]
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington