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Alleged Adam Lanza Youtube Videos In Order Of Upload (Archival Purposes)
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152 views • September 14, 2021
These are the videos in order of upload date from his CulturalPhilistine channel recently discovered on YouTube. I downloaded them all and added title cards for you in case you wanted to have them all in one location. I think it is important for archival purposes.
UPDATE: YouTube deleted the channel, good thing I archived it.
UPDATE: YouTube deleted the channel, good thing I archived it.
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