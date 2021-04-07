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Mitochondrial Solutions
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24 views • April 07, 2021
Dr. Watts has used his own health to provide insight into how to address health issues with his patients. He uncovers the hidden, underlying infections, such as Lyme, EBV, and parasites that result in fatigue, seasonal and food allergies, chronic pain, autoimmunity, and brain fog. His multi-step programs help patients heal and be free of their chronic health concerns.
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