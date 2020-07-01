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When Does a Day Begin?
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31 views • July 01, 2020
JAHUAH’s timekeeping has been lost and He is restoring it to His elect. What does the bible say about starting and ending a day? Is it sunrise or sunset- maybe it is at midnight... How long is the Sabbath day? We will explore these questions as we looking into- When Does the Day Begin...
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